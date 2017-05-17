17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Courtney Pieters' Alleged Killer in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 40-year-old man arrested following the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Sunday following an "intense" investigation, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

The man apparently rented a space in the Elsies River home of the Pieters family.

The little girl was last seen playing in the street near her home on May 4. Her body was found in a shallow grave beside abandoned railroad tracks on Saturday afternoon.

Police told News24 on Sunday that an autopsy still had to be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Source: News24

South Africa

Square Kilometre Array Reaches Yet Another Milestone

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) SA team has presented the first Array Release (AR) 1.5 images taken with MeerKAT 32, to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.