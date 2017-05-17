South Africa: Intelligence Community Becoming Increasingly Partisan to ANC Factionalism

press release

It is the task of a regularised and neutral intelligence community to provide government and the South African public with independent risk assessments to protect the communities they serve.

We have however, recently seen the intelligence community either being partisan to ANC factional battles or being misused by politicians. Both scenarios are inexcusable in a modern, constitutional democratic dispensation.

The recent use by the President of the so-called "Intelligence Report" to fire the former Finance Minister and his Deputy, indicates the the intelligence community is being used to settle factional disputes in having the Finance Minister and his Deputy fired.

Alternatively, it possibly means that an intelligence structure may have used an "Intelligence Report" to obtain a political outcome to please its political masters.

Both scenarios are unacceptable and illustrate unconstitutional actions by intelligence structures and the ANC government - which should be rooted out immediately.

Following legal action by the DA, requesting reasons from the President as to why he fired former Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, the truth will soon be revealed.

The legal framework of the intelligence services appears to be defective and in need of reconsideration.

Acts passed by the previous apartheid government are still on the statute books and despite the General Laws Amendment Act passed in 2013, a careful analysis of the legal framework is required to ensure that it conforms to the Constitution. Urgent attention by the Standing Committee on Intelligence is therefore required in this regard.

Recent media coverage concerning Minister David Mahlobo and his alleged links with a massage parlour owner, have done a major disservice to the intelligence community. The unfortunate death of a motorist in which the ANC minister's official vehicle was involved, has created further damage to the image and integrity of the intelligence services and its political head.

As a broader democratic society, we are duty bound to hold the intelligence service to account.

The recent appointment of the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) will assist in dealing with complaints against intelligence structures. It is important that the IGI remains independent and alert to any alleged form of kleptocracy or autocracy by the services and reports fearlessly to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

The latest media reports relating to the global virus "WANNACRY," illustrates the need for effective cyber security measures in curbing a growing cyber war phenomenon.

South Africa needs to be able to rely on modern and effective equipment in rooting out this illegal activity in a responsible and accountable manner. It is clear that more needs to be done in this respect.

We are all duty bound to ensure that the Intelligence service accounts responsibly and acts in a responsible manner.

I thank you.

Adv Hendrik Schmidt MP

DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on State Security