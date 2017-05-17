Tanzania: Sh12 Billion Set Aside for Community Colleges

Dodoma — The government has set aside Sh12 billion for improving all community development colleges in the country, Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training deputy minister Stella Manyanya yesterday informed the National Assembly.

Ms Manyanya said despite playing a vital role, most of the colleges were in bad shape in terms of dilapidated structures and lack of trainers, among other things.

She revealed the plan, when responding to Bunda Urban MP Esther Matiku (Chadema), who wanted to know, when the government would transform Tarime's Folk Development College into a Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta) college.

In her supplementary question, Ms Matiku noted that most of the youth in Tarime did not have vocational skills due to absence of a Veta facility in the area.

She appealed to the government to transform Tarime Folk Development College into a Veta facility to serve the purpose. Responding, Ms Manyanya said Folk Development colleges playing a vital role in producing useful human resources.

"Most people are negative about Folk Development colleges, but they are very vital and that's why we repair them," she told the Parliament.

Moreover, Ms Manyanya said the government was looking for sponsors to contribute enough money for the constructing new Veta colleges in different areas in the country.