South Africa: North West Tourism On Marketing Opportunities At Tourism Indaba

North West Tourism blazing a trail at Indaba 2017

The North West Tourism Board has once again taken advantage of the opportunity created by government through South African Tourism to market Destination North West at the annual Tourism Indaba 2017.

The provincial Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono who is also attending will focus more on pushing investors to invest in Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies of the North West.

MEC Mohono will further ensure that there is integration and coordination in her department's drive to woo investors as well as putting a smile back to every tourist and product owners through tourism programmes.

The MEC's mission is also boosted by the participation of over fifteen local North West Municipalities that are also aiming high in marketing their destinations at the Indaba, as well as other to product owners from the province.

The Tourism Indaba is an established top travel show which provides opportunities for the tourism industry to partake in the South African leisure tourism show hosted at the Dr Albert Luthuli International Convention Center in Durban.

The 2017 North West Province exhibitors is comprised of a wide range of product owners who are ready and well positioned for the showcase at Africa's biggest and best travel trade show, drawing exhibitors from across the continent. It offers travel buyers an unrivaled platform to do business with the cream of the African leisure tourism industry.

Prime attractions and companies like Sun City through Sun Intentional, Pilanesburg National Park, Madikwe game reserve Lodge and many other major attractions are also using the stage created to amplify and position the North West as a prime and preferred destination for tourists.

The Indaba has organised thousands of meetings that will happen in the period of 3 days spanning from the 16th to the 99th May 2017.

Workshops are organised ranging from branding to tech talks where industry leaders share thoughts and interact with buyers and sellers. The hive of activity and diversity of products on offer cannot help but compel all tourism product owners to strive for excellence in their industry.

The game changer for the province this year, is to ensure service excellence and ensuring that tourists are smiling all the way with great experience. The department together with its entity The North West Tourism Board further wants to assist in positioning tour operators in selling a diversity of attractions and experiences available to discerning tourists.

Opportunities are created for product owners and service providers to meet buyers face to face, gain competitive advantage in the sector and meet other sales representative from other African and international exhibiting companies with the view of doing direct business with them.

North West has embraced the opportunities of Indaba and remains committed and encouraged that the mandate of growing the tourism industry and raising the profile of the province through increased visitor numbers as well as experiences on offer.

The department will continue with its "A Re Yeng Bokone Bophirima" brand property that will propels into reaching out 2020 vision which intends to see the province being in the top 4 most visited province in South Africa.

