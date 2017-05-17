Photo: State House/Daily News

President Magufuli arrives at the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) to see how it works and talk to the staff in Dar es Salaam.

President John Magufuli yesterday made a surprise visit at the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) headquarters in Mikocheni area and directed Star Media (T) Ltd (Startimes) to start paying dividends.

President Magufuli said a company cannot continue operating in a country for seven years if it truly 'makes losses.' "You have been here since 1999 ... if you are making losses why are you still operating?" President Magufuli wondered, adding: "Tell your business partners that they have to pay dividend."

"Make sure that you adhere to what's in the contract. You cannot claim you're making losses every year but still remain operating. So I want you to start discussion with TBC and the respective ministry on modalities of paying the dividend," President Magufuli stressed.

President Magufuli directed the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sport, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, who accompanied him to look into the contract between Star Media Tanzania Ltd and TBC and take necessary steps if the contract is not beneficial to Tanzania.

Startimes, a branding name of Star Media (Tanzania) Limited, is a Technology company that was established in 1988 in China.

On its website it describes itself as a pioneer and key player in digital television solution in China and Africa, where it has acquired over 7 million subscribers. "We are currently operating in 10 African countries, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Guinea, Central Africa Republic, Burundi, Mozambique and Senegal.

Our operation in Tanzania is a Joint Venture with the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) and our products offering digital multiplex service in Tanzania include Digital Television Sets, digital decoders and other value-adding services to serve the masses of Tanzania," the website read in part.

Earlier at the TBC premises, President Magufuli urged innovative ideas and new ways of broadcasting to attract more viewers in the country as the leading broadcasting house.

"TBC1 and the national radio represents the government ... you cannot be just like the other media houses whose objective is to maximize profits.

Your duty is to present the correct reports to the public without discriminating on political party affiliation, religion or tribe... that should be your focus," he stressed.