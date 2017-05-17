16 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Improved Policies to Secure Cyberspace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Government is making inroads in putting in place policy and legislative measures that will secure South Africa's cyberspace.

These include the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill, which is currently before Parliament, after having gone through a process of consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

The Bill seeks to ensure that the country has the relevant legislative framework in place.

In partnership with institutions of higher learning, government has also launched capacity building programmes that will bolster the State Security Agency's capacity to respond to the problem of cyber insecurity.

"These initiatives will not only bolster the capacity of government to respond to cyber insecurity, but it will create a skills base that will improve cybersecurity for the public and private sectors," said State Security Mister David Mahlobo on Tuesday.

Such efforts come as South Africa remains one of the targets for cybercrime.

Research shows that small companies and ordinary citizens, especially unsuspecting children, are being increasingly targeted by cyber criminals. Hacktivists from ransomware, identity theft, cyber bullying, internet banking fraud and the misuse of social networks are some of the most rampant challenges in cyberspace.

Last weekend, the world experienced ransomware attacks on networks. This had potentially disastrous consequences for individuals, governments, business and society as a whole.

The recent attacks affected more than 100 countries, including the UK health care system and railway system in Germany, among others.

Minister Mahlobo said the Government Computer Security Incident Response Centre is monitoring the situation, after having sent advisories to government departments, State-owned enterprises and financial institutions to secure their networks.

South Africa

Square Kilometre Array Reaches Yet Another Milestone

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) SA team has presented the first Array Release (AR) 1.5 images taken with MeerKAT 32, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.