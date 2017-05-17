Tanzania: Government to Continue Investing in Sports - Mwakyembe

Ministerf for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe has said the government will continue to invest heavily towards development of sports in the country.

He said this yesterday in Dar es Salaam yesterday, at an event to bid farewell to Azania Group team, which will represent Tanzania in the Standard Chartered Trophy finale at Anfield Stadium, home to Liverpool FC in UK. "This government is committed towards sports development, that is why, we are investing a lot in this industry.

It is my hope that Azania Group will represent us well in England and bring back home the silverware," said Mwakyembe. Additionally, the minister requested other institutions to follow suit as far as sports development is concerned just like what Standard Chartered Bank has done.

The minister presented the country's flag to Azania Group as the team is expected to depart to UK tomorrow. Speaking during the same event, Khalid Said, captain of Azania Group promised to work hard and ensure that they return back with the silverware.

"We have been training thoroughly ahead of the incoming finals at Anfield Stadium hence winning the trophy will be our major priority," Khalid said.

While at Anfield, the country's flag carriers will play against teams from Nigeria, Hong-Kong, Singapore, Korea, India and UK among others.

All the travelling costs have been made possible by Standard Chartered Bank.