Photo: The Herald

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Thokozile Mathuthu

Mutorashanga — Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Thokozile Mathuthu has been elevated to the post of deputy secretary for the Zanu-PF Women's League, replacing Cde Nomthandazo Sandi Moyo, who resigned recently following allegations of misconduct and criminal abuse of office. Cde Moyo resigned together with secretary for Finance in the league, Cde Sarah Mahoka, who faced similar allegations. They have both denied the allegations.

Party supporters from the 10 provinces staged demonstrations in March calling for the two to be relieved of their duties, forcing them to resign.

Cde Mathuthu, who is the Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, was secretary for information and publicity in the organ prior to her elevation.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba revealed Cde Mathuthu's latest appointment at the burial of his wife, Mrs Idaishe Olivia Chengu-Charamba here yesterday.

"Minister Christopher Mushohwe could not be with us here today because of commitments outside the country," he said.

"He has shared with us the grief that we have. He has, however, sent his deputy and Politburo member Cde Mathuthu, who is also the new deputy to First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe in the Women's League. It's still a new position that has not even been celebrated."

Cde Judith Ncube replaces Cde Mathuthu as secretary for information and publicity in the Women's League. Her elevation was also acknowledged by party secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo during introductions at the burial of Cde Charamba's wife.

Cde Moyo was accused of abusing funds sourced in the name of the party, insubordination to First Lady Dr Mugabe and causing divisions in the organ.

The party has since demanded that Cdes Moyo and Mahoka return the funds they reportedly solicited in the name of the Women's League.

They have reverted to being ordinary card carrying members since resignation. Cde Moyo has retained her position in Government where she is the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister.

Cde Mahoka also retained her position as Hurungwe East legislator.

Cde Mahoka was also accused of denigrating Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa at a rally held at the party headquarters last year.

The burial of Cde Charamba's wife was attended by several senior Government and Zanu-PF officials, journalists from various media houses, friends and relatives.