17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Sacked As Health Mayoral Committee Member

Deputy Nelson Mandela Bay municipality mayor, Mongameli Bobani, has been removed from the position of mayoral committee member for public health, Mayor Athol Trollip said on Tuesday.

Bobani's replacement would be announced in due course, Trollip said in a statement.

He said the directorate would be placed under his direct political leadership.

"The directorate has been of concern for a number of months given serious allegations of maladministration and impropriety, all of which are being investigated.

"Furthermore Bobani's public behaviour and conduct had been unacceptable as a member of my mayoral committee and not consistent with what is expected of a deputy mayor," he said.

He said he had tried to address Bobani's conduct through the UDM's national leadership.

"Cllr Bobani has gone too far with his continued unsubstantiated defamatory remarks, spurious public statements and recently laid criminal charges against senior executive administrators."

He said the process to have Bobani removed as deputy mayor would be pursued through council.

In April, Bobani laid charges of fraud and corruption against city manager Johann Mettler, and acting executive director of corporate services Vuyo Zitumane.

Bobani boycotted the first council meeting in January because he did not approve of Zitumane or Mettler's appointments. He said he did not have a vendetta against them.

Source: News24

South Africa

