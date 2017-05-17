Zimbabwe: Politburo Meeting Deferred

The Zanu-PF Politburo meeting which was today expected to seal the fate of the party's national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere has been postponed. The revolutionary party's secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo confirmed the development yesterday.

"The meeting has been postponed and all Politburo members are being advised of the development," he said, without stating reasons. "We will let you know of the new date, but for now there is nothing."

Indications are that President Mugabe, who is the Zanu-PF First Secretary, has a busy schedule this week which includes hosting King Letsie III of Lesotho.

The Lesotho leader arrived in the country for a four-day State visit which ends tomorrow.

The much-awaited Politburo meeting was expected to centre its discussions on Cde Kasukuwere, who has been rejected by all the country's 10 provinces.

The national commissar stands accused of setting parallel structures with a view to deposing President Mugabe at an envisaged special congress.

He is also accused of corruption and fanning divisions in the ruling party.

To succeed in his quest to topple President Mugabe, Cde Kasukuwere is alleged to have appointed shadow Members of Parliament to capture the grassroots.

He is alleged to have bulldozed a number of individuals -- including high ranking officials -- to influential positions across various party structures.

After learning about the shenanigans, party members demonstrated against Cde Kasukuwere, with his home province, Mashonaland Central, taking a leading role.