17 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 113m Kg Tobacco Go Under the Hammer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Tobacco auction floors in Zimbabwe (file photo).
By Runyararo Muzavazi

Tobacco sales have reached a 113 million kilogrammes, with contract system dominating the marketing season. At least 60 049 farmers have sold their tobacco through the contract system, while 20 938 have used the auction system. According to the statistics released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, farmers have to date realised $307 million, 27 percent higher than the $240 million realised during the same period last year.

To date, 21,5 million kg has been sold through the auction floors, while contract floors received 91,7 million kg. Contract farmers contributed 81 percent of seasonal total tobacco sales against 19 percent for the auction floors.

The average price for the three auction floors was $2,83 per kg, two percent lower than the $2,88 of the 2016 marketing season.

The highest price was $6/kg, while rejected bales stood at 91 047 compared to 62 568 last year.

Reasons for rejection of bales included oversized, underweight, badly handled and mixed hands.

A total of 1,6 million bales were laid, with 1,5 million being sold.

Seasonal exports have increased by nine percent from the same period last year, with 41,7 million kg having been exported to 47 destinations, compared to 42,5 million kg exported to 38 destinations during the same period last year.

China remains the major export destination followed by Belgium and South Africa.

The 2017 export price is 19 percent lower from $5,79/kg to $4,70/kg this year.

New tobacco grower registration has increased by 80 percent from 18 826 in 2016 to 94 849 this year.

Zimbabwe

Work on Robert Mugabe University Begins

The government has begun the process of setting up the Robert Mugabe University with the University of Zimbabwe expected… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.