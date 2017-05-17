Zimbabwe: NIEEB CEO Diverts Youth Funds

Nyanga — Personal Assistant to Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, Mr Rangu Nyamurundira accessed $4 500 from the Youth Fund ostensibly to carry out a potato farming project here, but diverted the money to other uses. Mr Nyamurundira, who is also acting National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment board chief executive officer, has not repaid the money.

This came out during a fact finding mission that was conducted by Parliament's portfolio committee on Youth Development chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya Member of National Assembly Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF).

The committee toured Mr Nyamurundira's homestead in Bende area under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga South on Monday and there was no sign that the project ever took off.

Mr Nyamurundira was not at the homestead as he was reportedly in Harare, despite being advised by ministry officials in Nyanga district of the pending visit by Members of Parliament. Ward 15 youth officer Mr Peacemaker Bonyongwe told legislators that there was nothing to show for the project.

He said Mr Nyamurundira has not been coming to the project site.

"We have been visiting him trying to supervise his project in terms of how he utilised the money given to him by CABS. We found that there was no meaningful project. Our efforts to recover the money hit a brick wall because most of the time he will be in Harare," said Mr Bonyongwe.