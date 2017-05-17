Angola: Economic Team Approves First Quarter Financial Programme

Luanda — The Balance Sheet for the Execution of Financial Programme of the 2017 First Quarter was approved by the 8th Ordinary Joint Meeting of the Economic Commission and the Commission for the Real Economy of the Cabinet Council.

The document, approved on Tuesday, is the main operational instrument for implementing the General State Budget that translates the inflows and outflows of financial resources in the referred period.

At the session, led by the Vice-president of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, the commissions agreed on the approval of the Balance Sheet Report on the Execution of the March Cash Plan, reads the communiqué of the meeting.

The expenses of the said report were executed in 90% of the programmed amount. The approval of the Cash Plan Proposal for the month of May 2017 includes the projection of inflows and outflows of financial resources in this period.

At the meeting held in the noble hall of the Office of the Vice-President of the Republic, the commissions appreciated the Draft Presidential Decree regarding the exploitation of gambling and the establishment of the legal regime for access and exploration of social gambling.

The Annual Report of the Angola Investe Programme for the year 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 was also analyzed.

This report assesses the projects approved and financed during that period and which summarizes the set of actions aimed at facilitating access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MPMEs).

The document foresees the development of training programmes, the stimulation of national incentive plans and the implementation of social and economic initiatives, among others.