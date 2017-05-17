Uganda: Mutebi - KCCA to Return Stronger

KCCA FC will be looking to correct the mistakes they committed in last weekend's 0-3 loss to FUS Rabat when they face Proline FC this afternoon, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

KCCA FC returned from their Caf Confederation Cup exertions on Monday afternoon, just in time to face Proline FC in their penultimate Uganda Premier League encounter this season.

Although this clash comes after KCCA won the 2016/2017 league title last week, when they beat Lweza 2-0, it is on the back of a humiliating 0-3 defeat the Ugandan champions suffered at the hands of Morocco's FUS Rabat last weekend.

KCCA must use Proline to devise the solutions as they prepare for their next game against Tunisia's Club Africain on match-day two of the Caf Confederations Cup on May 24.

Team manager Mike Mutebi remains upbeat.

"My players are still learning and there will always be inconsistencies because of limited experience at this level," Mutebi said.

However, Mutebi does not take the credit away from FUS Rabat. He feels they executed their game plan well, which his players did not. He added that the circumstances through which they had conceded the three goals were avoidable.

"We kept dropping balls in midfield because the FUS Rabat players were quicker and pressing us.

"We did not reciprocate, yet these are things we have been practicing, especially how to beat the opponent's press. And that is through quick movement and passing."

On that account, Proline comes in handy for Mutebi's charges. Each time KCCA has prepared for a continental encounter, they have arranged friendly matches with Proline and Maroons.

According to Mutebi, those two sides play with a high intensity that includes pressing the ball and quick movement by Ugandan standards.

Proline has always proved to be a difficult opponent for KCCA.

In the first round, their clash was decided by the odd goal in a 3-2 win for KCCA. Yet considering that Proline has been in exhilarating form of late, KCCA could be exposed more. Coach Mujib Kasule's side is coming off a 2-1 win over Bul FC and one-all draw with Bright Stars.

But the significance of the result against Bright Stars was a show of character by Proline in their quest to steer clear of the relegation zone. It took the heroics of their goalkeeper Saidi Keni, who saved a penalty kick in injury time.

But the KCCA players lacked such character against FUS Rabat. Their body language showed a team that was not keen to fight. They appeared to be satisfied by the fact that they achieved the original target of reaching the group stages of the lucrative continental compeition.

Mutebi did not dismiss that notion. He said at KCCA there will be no room for resting on their laurels.

"No one cares that we made the group stages. A player is as good as their next game. We have to qualify for the quarters. I know we can and we will, beginning with a response against Proline," he stated.

He said today's and Saturday's game against Sadolin are the litmus test for every player to merit a place on his team against Club Africain.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Wednesday@4pm:

Proline v KCCA

Saturday@4pm:

KCCA v Sadolin

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Wednesday, May 24

KCCA v Club Africain