Uganda: Mufti Mubajje Urges Govt Not to Abuse Torture Act

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje says government should respect the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act and avoid turning it into a paper tiger.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) offices in Mengo, Mufti Mubajje said the laws should be implemented without fear or favour and those involved should face the law.

He said police officers implicated in torturing suspects should be expeditiously charged as required by the act, and not be hidden by police under the guise of the Professional Standards Unit.

Section 4 of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012, provides that if one is found guilty of torture, he/she is liable to 15 years in jail or pay 360 currency points or both. According Article 24 of the 1995 Constitution, no person shall be subjected to any form of torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment.

"Whereas we support the efforts of the security agencies to arrest suspects in fighting criminal activities in the country, it should not be interpreted that security agencies are unconditionally licenced to indulge in acts of torture against the arrested suspects. This is a violation of the aforementioned act and the supreme law of the land," said Mubajje.

"We wish to deplore and condemn the rising state of insecurity and the equally shocking acts of torture prevailing in the country. Let the case of Geoffrey Byamukama, the Mayor of Kamwenge, and other suspects who have appeared with evident torture marks be the last victims of torture in Uganda."

Thirteen suspects linked with the assassination of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi were recently arraigned before court with gaping wounds and some were limping.

So far, police have arrested four officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fred Tumuhirwe, ASP Patrick Munanura, Sgt Tumukunde and Constable Ronnie Byenkya for the torture of Byamukama who was also linked to Kaweesi's assassination.

Mufti Mubajje advised security agencies to desist from inflicting bodily harm since they are sufficiently trained to extract information from suspects without unnecessarily violating their human rights.

On the current volatile security situation, Mubajje said religious leaders are worried about the high crime rates in the country especially in the districts of Masaka, Bukomansimbi and Lwengo. He said that if not controlled, the vice of criminals dumping threatening letters could spread to other parts of the country.

"We, therefore, call upon all the security agencies tasked with fighting crime to increase cooperation and information sharing among them and the public," Mubajje said.

He further appealed to religious leaders to avoid apportioning blame to one religion or another as it incites hatred.