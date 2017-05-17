Uganda: Muntu, Nandala Contest Not FDC's Biggest Challenge

opinion

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) will hold its 4th presidential elections in November this year.

The party, registered on December 16, 2004, celebrated its 12th birthday last year. The current president, Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu, and Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, the party secretary general, are likely to be the main contenders.

The party's National Council will meet early next month to draw the agenda of the November National Delegates' Conference, which will elect the FDC president.

The FDC National Council is chaired by Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa and it comprises district chairpersons, MPs and National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

The delegates' conference comprises the abovementioned individuals plus district secretaries, secretaries for mobilization, district secretaries for youth and women and constituency chairpersons. These are the people who will elect the next FDC leader.

If he offers himself, Muntu will become the only person who has participated in all FDC presidential elections and national presidential primaries as a candidate.

The last election exposed the FDC fault lines and nearly brought the party to a standstill. Reconciling the party automatically became FDC's main activity for a number of months.

Holding fairly organized and credible elections has distinguished the FDC from other parties. Of course only stupid people expect the NRM to ever hold credible internal elections when Mr Museveni is still breathing.

The FDC deserves credit. And, for me, that is where FDC and Uganda's problem lies - transition and continuity. I consider this a bigger problem than torturing the mayor of Kamwenge or the kidnap of 12 children belonging to a murder suspect by police.

Africa has remained behind because we don't know and never prepare for transitions. In Uganda, it is only Asian businesses that usually survive beyond two generations. Here, I talk about Madhvani, Mehtha and Aga Khan.

I hope the Mulwana empire will survive beyond its founders. Already, the Mukwano empire is being run by the second generation, at least guaranteeing its survival beyond the founders.

The colonial administration, with all its shortcomings, laid a very formidable foundation for us but we have systematically destroyed it (foundation). They built and handed over Mulago hospital in 1962.

After running it down, we recently borrowed more than $100 million to repair it. Mind you, in 1962 Uganda had just about six million people.

Today, we are 37 million and our leader lists renovation of Mulago as an achievement, moreover on borrowed money!

Colonialists built for us the first hydropower dam in Jinja with a capacity of 180MW using the Coffee Stabilization Fund. Power from the colonial dam is sold at three US cents per unit while that of Aga Khan from Bujagali is at 13 US cents.

Look at all our towns: Kampala, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Masaka, Tororo, Soroti, Mbale, etc. The only parts of these towns that are planned are those that were built by the colonial administration.

That, for me, is the biggest challenge. People who started the FDC have slowly exited or retired from active involvement. Here, I talk about Augustine Ruzindana, Amanya Mushega, Dan Wandera Ogalo, Anang Odur, Wafula Oguttu, Jack Sabiiti, John Kazoora, etc. Others such as Sam Njuba and Sulaiman Kiggundu have died.

But even those who are still on the scene such as Salaamu Musumba, Reagan Okumu, Kasiano Wadri, Alice Alaso, and Bwanika Bbaale are less active.

We are lucky that Gen Muntu and Mafabi are still interested in running the FDC. We are even blessed that Col Kizza Besigye has refused to give up the battle.

The real challenge is going to be the human resource still available to serve the FDC and the country. Between Muntu and Mafabi, whoever wins, who will they work with? I mean a set of skilled human resource willing to sacrifice for the FDC and for the country.

At the risk of being reprimanded, I think the current quality of FDC leaders in some positions is no match for its founders. And Museveni, whose duty is to murder institutions, has already identified the weak points.

Look at the NRM leaders today and compare them with those who ushered it in. I keep laughing each time I look at James Waluswaka in parliament, the chap who defeated Emmanuel Dombo in Bunyole East. What about Ibrahim Abiriga, who now represents the mighty Arua municipality?

Countries don't die but I think Uganda is going to break that record one day. The reason I say countries don't die is because one still needs a visa to go to Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, etc.

There is absolutely no doubt that Mzee is about to transit. Trouble is that he doesn't want this even discussed. There are no tested mechanisms that we will employ.

Already, each passing day, Mzee is creating another warlord. What will happen, for example, between Gen Kale Kayihura and Gen Henry Tumukunde when he finally leaves?

Let us, therefore, have a dialogue on who takes charge when the current crop of leaders has gone. At least that should be the debate in FDC.

The author is Kira Municipality MP.