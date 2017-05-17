17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Public Violence in Leratong Protest

Police are monitoring the situation in Leratong village near Kagiso on the West Rand after a service delivery protest broke out on Tuesday evening.

Constable Lucky Matome told News24 that two suspects aged 19 and 25, were arrested on Wednesday morning for public violence.

Police said in a statement that the protest broke out on Tuesday evening at 18:00.

Protesters in the community of Leratong village barricaded Impala Road and Main Reef Road with burning tyres and rocks allegedly over power outages. The community have apparently been without power for three days said Matome.

The service delivery protest continued on Wednesday morning, causing major traffic delays on the R41 next to Leratong; Impala Road, Randfontein Road, Quellerie Street, and other roads as police monitored the streets.

Matome advised motorists to use alternative routes.

"We are trying to get the situation under control, as you can hear, the protestors are still protesting," said Matome.

Matome said that so far, there were no reports of damage to property.

