17 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Rookie Bukenya Targets Top-Five Slot in Fort Rally

By Moses Mugalu

After finishing in a respectable sixth position in the recent FMU Challenge rally, rookie driver Yusuf 'Dusty' Bukenya has raised his target to the top-five slots in the forthcoming Mountains of The Moon Rally.

The fourth round of the national championship (NRC) event series, slated for May 26-28 in Fort Portal, was launched on Friday. Twelve drivers have so far registered. Entries close this Saturday.

"We need to finish in a decent position; preferably in the top five," Bukenya, who will be navigated by Frank Sserugo in a Rock Boom-powered Mitsubishi Evo IX, said in an interview on Monday.

Bukenya, a son to veteran rally driver Wycliffe 'Rollmaster' Bukenya, wants to take aim at the country's rally top guns, who include current NRC leader and former champion Ronald Ssebuguzi.

Ssebuguzi leads the 2017 NRC race at 250 points followed by Duncan Mubiru 'Kikankane' with 160 points, while old guard Christakis Fitidis is third with 120 points. Tying in fourth position on 100 points apiece is season opener winner Omar Mayanja and Ambrose Byona.

Drivers will face a tough route around areas overlooking the Rwenzori mountain ranges.

