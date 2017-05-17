Nigeria: Family of Six Killed in Ogun

Lagos and Abeokuta — Suspected assassins have murdered a family of six in a pre-dawn attack in their home at the Atiba area of Odogbolu in Ogun State. It was not clear as at yesterday the motive behind the murder of a man, his wife and four children, which have thrown the entire community into shock and confusion.

The man, identified as Sheik Yusuf Abdulsalam Tanimola, was in his 30s while two of his murdered children were two-year-old twins. Residents of Atiba and sympathizers who thronged the victims' residence were shocked to see the victims' nude bodies in the pool of their blood.

The police spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, told The Guardian that he was yet to get details of the victims' names but added that "they were killed overnight."

Oyeyemi added that the Divisional Police Officers in Odogbolu and border towns have been mobilised to the victims' residence along with operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and the Homicide section of the command to work towards arresting the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

According to him, the police is "profiling the identity of the killer(s)" to enable them make arrest. He expressed confidence that they would be apprehended.

Meanwhile the Lagos State police command has uncovered another kidnapper's den at the Ijegemo creek in FESTAC Town, Amuwo Odofin area of the state. Recovered from the creek were a pump-action double-barrel gun, two locally-made guns, a jack knife and different caliber of ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, at a press briefing yesterday at Ikeja, Lagos, said operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit and Anti-Robbery Squad stormed the hideouts on a tip-off.

"Although we did not arrest hoodlums, but we were able to dislodge them. We are still on their trail and the command will not relent in ridding the state of criminal elements.

"A similar recovery was made last week at the Igando area of the state. A bungalow where some arms and ammunition were recovered will be demolished or taken over as the command is working with the office of the Attorney General of Lagos to that effect. We enjoin residents to do a whistle blowing on the wanted kidnapper, as anyone who gives information about his whereabouts will be handsomely rewarded. We will break the gang," he said.

Owoseni also called on medical practitioners and hospital managers to treat victims of gunshot injuries or any other serious wounds without waiting for police report.

"Don't let victims of gunshot die while waiting for police report. Police report is not a prerequisite to treating gunshot injuries. While treating the patient, you can contact the police. This is a directive of the Inspector General of Police. The police would sanction anybody who fails to comply with the order."