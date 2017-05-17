Tanzania: Runners Set Sights On World Tourney

Dar es Salaam — Athletics Tanzania (AT) has unveiled a 23-member squad for the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in July.

Twelve of the athletes are boys and the rest are girls, according to the national athletics team coach, Robert Kaliyabe.

The youngsters warmed up for the championships scheduled for July 12 to 16 at Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi, with sterling performance at the East and Central Africa Championships, which ended last Sunday at the National Stadium.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Kaliyahe named the male runners in his squad as Donald Josephat, who will compete in the 100m and 200m races, Joshua Sulle (1,500m, 3000m), Seleman Hamisi (800m), Michael Kishibe (300m), Mark Boniface (3,000m) and Shomari Mohamed (800m, 1,500m).

Also on the list are Shaaban Rashid (100m, 200m), Frank Onesmo (200m, 400m) and Godhat Malando (100m, 200m).

Female runners are Winfrida Makenji, Elizabeth Mathias who will compete in the 100m and 200m race, Rose Seif (long jump, 400m), Betrina Michael (800m, 1,500m) and Kelfina Kifini (100m, 200m).

"We had good preparations ahead of the just concluded East and Central Africa Championships, and I hope that continues until the World Under-18 championships," the coach.

In the regional championships, Kenya emerged overall winners.

Kenyan runners grabbed 15 medals; eight gold, four silver and three bronze with victories in boys' 800m and 1,500m.

The neighbouring country, which was represented by eight athletes, retained the overall winner honour, beating hosts Tanzania to second with 17 medals; seven gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Zanzibar was third with four gold, five silver and four bronze medals.