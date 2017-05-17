17 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Runners Set Sights On World Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Athletics Tanzania (AT) has unveiled a 23-member squad for the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in July.

Twelve of the athletes are boys and the rest are girls, according to the national athletics team coach, Robert Kaliyabe.

The youngsters warmed up for the championships scheduled for July 12 to 16 at Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi, with sterling performance at the East and Central Africa Championships, which ended last Sunday at the National Stadium.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Kaliyahe named the male runners in his squad as Donald Josephat, who will compete in the 100m and 200m races, Joshua Sulle (1,500m, 3000m), Seleman Hamisi (800m), Michael Kishibe (300m), Mark Boniface (3,000m) and Shomari Mohamed (800m, 1,500m).

Also on the list are Shaaban Rashid (100m, 200m), Frank Onesmo (200m, 400m) and Godhat Malando (100m, 200m).

Female runners are Winfrida Makenji, Elizabeth Mathias who will compete in the 100m and 200m race, Rose Seif (long jump, 400m), Betrina Michael (800m, 1,500m) and Kelfina Kifini (100m, 200m).

"We had good preparations ahead of the just concluded East and Central Africa Championships, and I hope that continues until the World Under-18 championships," the coach.

In the regional championships, Kenya emerged overall winners.

Kenyan runners grabbed 15 medals; eight gold, four silver and three bronze with victories in boys' 800m and 1,500m.

The neighbouring country, which was represented by eight athletes, retained the overall winner honour, beating hosts Tanzania to second with 17 medals; seven gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Zanzibar was third with four gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Tanzania

States Split On Funding Mechanisms to Bail Out EAC

East African Community (EAC) partner states are divided on the proposed financing mechanisms to bail out the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.