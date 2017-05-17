17 May 2017

South Africa: Bank Forecloses On Lamoer-Co-Accused Over Medical Info

The corruption trial of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer was held in camera at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday to privately present information about the health of co-accused Salim Dawjee.

Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Collin Govender, and businessman Dawjee have pleaded not guilty to 109 charges which include, corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving around R1.6m.

On 9 May, Dawjee was rushed to hospital from court and it was subsequently reported that he was being treated for diabetes.

On Wednesday, his counsel William King said Dawjee's bank foreclosed on him when the information about his health emerged.

He was worried that there would be further consequences if the doctor waiting in the public gallery testified in an open court.

Dawjee was also entitled to have his medical information kept private, he said.

State prosecutor Billy Downer had no objection to the request, which was granted, and the court was cleared of members of the public and the press.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty and have said that transactions used as evidence were above board, denying they were "gratifications" to further Dawjee's interests.

South Africa

