17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Killed, 12 Injured in Taxi Crash

Three men were killed and 12 other people were injured after a taxi rolled on the N4, outside of Brits in the North West province on Wednesday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the taxi lying on its side in the middle of the road.

Meiring said several occupants had been ejected and were found lying around the vehicle.

The bodies of the three men were found a short distance from the taxi, Meiring said.

They were declared dead on the scene.

The 12 others sustained minor to serious injuries.

Those with minor injuries were transported to Mediclinic in Brits and the seriously injured were airlifted by the ER24 and One Plan Medical Helicopter.

The incident happened at around 09:30 on Wednesday.

