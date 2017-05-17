Tanzania: Water Projects Poorly Run - Govt

Morogoro — A senior government official has said poor management of rural water projects.

An assistant director in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Mr Jackson Mutazamba, told district executive directors (DEDs) meeting here yesterday that water provision and governance were important.

"Coverage of water projects in the country as of March this year was 72 per cent. However, some projects are not functioning due to poor governance," he said adding that effective management of the ventures is an essential component in creating sustainable water supply particularly in the rural areas.

He said effective water management in many projects are hampered by an unclear allocation of roles and responsibilities, territorial fragmentation and limited capacity at the local level.

"DEDs from all councils in the country have gatheres to chart ways on how to improve the management of water projects to alleviate the water shortages in the country."

He said they would have to ensure people in the respective areas to form water management committees which will be entrusted with the responsibility of handling and maintaining the projects. The government seeks to improve water access by 75 and 95 per cent in rural and urban areas respectively by 2020.