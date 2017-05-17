17 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh705 Million Set Aside to Repair Road in Nkasi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government has set aside Sh705 million for a project to repair Kirando-Kazovu-Korogwe road at gravel level, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from the Nkasi East Member of Parliament, Mr Ally Mohamed Keissy (CCM), the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Edwin Ngonyani, said the money was set aside in the 2016/17 budget.

He revealed that the contractor, who will implement the project, had already been found.

Mr Ngonyani said the money for the implementation of the project was a grant from the European Union.

In his question Mr Keissy wanted the government to explain when the project to repair the road would start.

Tanzania

States Split On Funding Mechanisms to Bail Out EAC

East African Community (EAC) partner states are divided on the proposed financing mechanisms to bail out the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.