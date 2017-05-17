Tanzania: Sh705 Million Set Aside to Repair Road in Nkasi

Dodoma — The government has set aside Sh705 million for a project to repair Kirando-Kazovu-Korogwe road at gravel level, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from the Nkasi East Member of Parliament, Mr Ally Mohamed Keissy (CCM), the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Edwin Ngonyani, said the money was set aside in the 2016/17 budget.

He revealed that the contractor, who will implement the project, had already been found.

Mr Ngonyani said the money for the implementation of the project was a grant from the European Union.

In his question Mr Keissy wanted the government to explain when the project to repair the road would start.