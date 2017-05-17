Kenyan artistes will miss out on this year’s BET Awards despite eight trailblazing African artistes making the nomination shortlist.

The awards, which will be held on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will however be highlighted by American singer Beyonce who has seven nominations, the most by any single artiste.

Beyoncé nominations include ‘Best Female R & amp; B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ with Kendrick Lamar for Freedom, ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Album of the Year’ for Lemonade.

Bruno Mars follows with five nods including ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Best Male R n B/Pop Artist,’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for 24K Magic.

Holding up the torch for South African hip-hop is chart topping don, AKA, rising star, Nasty C and the inimitable dance and house music sensation, Babes Wodumo < em > .

NIGERIAN NOMINEES

Nigeria enjoys a strong representation with Wizkid who is no stranger to the awards, the infinitely talented Tekno enterprising singer Mr Eazi, singer and producer Davido and one of the leading reggae and dancehall artists, Stonebwoy from Ghana rounding up the nominees for the Best International Act: Africa.

Among the most interesting, nominees are Kehlani for the Centric Award, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino for Best Actor Award. British acts Craig David, grime star Stormzy and rapper Skepta battle it out for the title of Best International Act.

Other nominees include Solange nominated for four awards and who is up against sister Beyoncé for ‘Best Female R & amp; B/Pop Artist.’

Chance the Rapper and Migos have received four nominations as well. Chance the Rapper has been nominated for ‘Best Male Hip-Hop Artist’ and ‘Best New Artist’ and Migos for ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ for their number 1 hit Bad and Boujee with Lil Uzi Vert .