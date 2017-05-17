16 May 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Fisheries Minister Inaugurates Task Force On Inspection of Fishing Vessels

Tagged:

Related Topics

An eight-member Task Force that will enforce fisheries law and regulations has been inaugurated in Accra.

The Task Force will help improve enforcement of the required conditions for the renewal of fishing license for fishing vessels in accordance with Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), Fisheries Regulations, 2010 (L.I 1968), Fisheries (Amendment) Act, 2014 (Act 880) and the Fisheries (Amendment) Regulations, 2015 (L.I 2217).

It is also expected to inspect sanitary and hygienic conditions to ascertain if they meet minimum sanitary conditions, inspect the cabins and washroom facilities and safety equipment to ascertain if they are sufficient for the crew, inspect radio and communication equipment, fishing gear, validity of fishing license, fishing logbooks, validity of insurance for hull, machinery and crew members as well as assess if a vessel has met the required conditions for undertaking fishing trip.

Members of the Task Force are Naval Captain Emmanuel Kwafo (Ghana Navy), Samuel Dudu Manu (Post Harvest, Fisheries Commission), Rebecca Sackey-Mensah (Marine Fisheries Management Division), Enoch Boadu Amo (Ministry Of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development), Jeremiah Amoah, Mavis Afoley Odai, Nana Abrokwah Asare and Michael Asiamah.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, yesterday, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Madam Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, expressed concern about the continuous illegal fishing practices, especially at the marine coastal fishing landing sites, in spite of efforts by the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU).

Madam Quaye said it had become impossible for the FEU to enforce fisheries law and regulations considering that there were over 300 and 2000 landing sites, respectively, along the marine coast and the Volta Lake, hence the need to set up a task force on the inspection of fishing vessels.

She, therefore, charged the task force to be strong and courageous in carrying out the mandate spelt out in the terms of preference in order to achieve the desired results and restore sanity into the fishing industry.

She, however, cautioned them to be guided by the principles of the rule of law so as not to take law into their own hands.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)

Ghana

Uneasy Calm At Shama-Yabiw .. Royal Family Wants Chief Destooled

THERE is uneasy calm at Shama Yabiw, a fishing community in the Shama District of the Western Region, as a result of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.