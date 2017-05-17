Nigeria: Domestic Violence - Mercy Aigbe's Husband Lanre Gentry Freed, Laments Prison Condition

Photo: Vanguard

Mercy Aigbe and husband.

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally regained his freedom after spending a week behind bars at Kirikiri Prison.

He was released in the late hours of Tuesday after he met his bail conditions. In a series of Instagram posts, the embattled hotelier decried the state of the Nigerian prison and said the government should not focus on issues like domestic violence, but make the prisons a better place.

He also revealed that his wife's decision to send him to prison made it easy for his observation to be made and he has threatened to open up on the doomed relationship

"I think this place should be a rehabilitation center and not a dumping ground,' Gentry said, adding, 'Over 3,600 prisoners where we are meant to have just 1,500. Prisoners are now more or less like beggars," Mr. Gentry said.

Mr. Gentry who was accused of assaulting his wife also disclosed that he would talk on his experience.

"I have something to tell the world about my prison life and how it happened. Watch out for my story. "Ma lanu bi apere o le panu mi de (courtesy Fela Anikulapo Kuti). I will open my mouth like basket, you can't shut my mouth."

Meanwhile, his wife, has gone online to thank the likes of Toyin Abraham and Omoni Oboli for supporting her during the period of her 'trial' She wrote, "My gorgeous sisters Toyin Abraham I have always known you to have a heart of Gold God! You were super supportive, made me laugh even though I was in pains. God bless you sweetheart mi, Omonioboli my beautiful sis, your prayers everyday, words of encouragement kept me going. Even in your loss you still took out time to share in my pain. Thank you both. Love you."

The controversial hotelier who was tried at a Magistrate Court 1 sitting at Ogba, Ikeja, on a three-count charge under the State Criminal law 2011, was initially unable to meet the bail conditions of N500,000; provision of tax verification and two sureties, one of who must own a property in Lagos State.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him by the Lagos State Government.

A fight between the couple allegedly led to her bleeding, a situation which informed her decision to storm the office of the Lagos State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Lola Akande, to report the matter.