Nigeria: LG Polls - Sheriff, Makarfi Differ Over Party Platform for Polls

Abuja — The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resurfaced yesterday over the forthcoming local government polls in the country.

Ahead of the council polls, Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led camp, declared that PDP state chapters are free to decide which platform it's aspirants will use in order to avoid fielding two candidates which affected the party in governorship elections of Ondo and Edo states.

Makarfi who denied adopting a purportedly newly registered party as alternative platform for future local government noted that Sheriff, has been creating parallel state chapters of PDP as well as planning to field APC lackeys and surrogates as alternative candidates, ahead of the local government polls.

But the national chairman Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, said the PDP has conducted successful local government election in Ebonyi State which he endorsed.

Sheriff who cautioned the Makarfi group against trying to divide the party, added that as far as they are concerned, the party remains one family which shouldn't wash its dirty linen in public.

Ahead of the local government elections in Lagos State, reports had emerged that Makarfi's camp had adopted, All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), alleged to be newly registered as alternative platform for the polls.

Reacting however,national publicity secretary of Makarfi-led PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement said the reports that the National Caretaker Committee instructed PDP members to use the platform is a misconception.

He added that the National Caretaker Committee is working with all the organs of the party, to pursue their appeal at the Supreme Court to its logical conclusion.