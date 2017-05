Dar es Salaam — Norwegian-Tanzanian painter Mr Ibrahim Kejo is showcasing a collection of private drawings, titled 'The day before the Tour'.

The exhibition, held at Oasis Restaurant in Masaki from May 16-27, is a free event.

According to Kejo's Marketing Manager Mr Jonas Njau, this is part of a series of exhibitions that started in March this year.

Kejo plans to take his work across East Africa and Europe later this year.