17 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwambe Is New Tanzania Investment Center Boss

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Godfrey Mwambe the new Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) Executive Director.

In a statement to the media from Director of Presidential Communication issued on Wednesday, Mr Mwambe is replacing the acting TIC boss Clifford Tandari who has been appointed the Morogoro Region Administrative Secretary (RAS).

Prior to the new appointment, Mr Mwambe was a District Commissioner for Manyoni District in Singida region.

The new Morogoro Ras, Mr Tandari is replacing Dr John Ndunguru who is retiring.

The Manyoni DC vacant will be filled soon.

