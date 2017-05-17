Nigeria: IPOB Plans Referendum to Mark Biafra's Remembrance Day

Kaduna and Awka — Ahead of the May 30 2017 Biafra Remembrance Day, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced plans to mark the event. The IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a press release in Awka yesterday.

He said the group, led by Nnamadi Kanu would honour the heroes and heroines who died in the Nigeria civil war from 1967 to 1970. He disclosed that the IPOB would use the event to prove to the whole world that they were ready for the upcoming referendum for the sovereignty of Biafra.

He stressed that the IPOB family units in the over 120 countries and territories around the world, would participate in street demonstrations, rallies, lectures and prayers to make the event a memorable one.

The publicity secretary urged every right-thinking Biafran pto respect the sacrifice that these brave men and women made for the survival of the race.

He commend IPOB families in the UK, Europe, Asia, Middle East and the U.S.A for securing marching permits from their relevant authorities and urged other countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Congo DRC, Namibia and Tanzania to do same.

He, however, urged the people to stay at home, as the event is marked in major cities in the country such Sabon Gari in Kano, Lagos, Kaduna, Zaria and Abuja.

Meanwhile, members of the South East Revival Group (SERG) have urged the Federal Government to order the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.