17 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hypertension Kills, Know Your Blood Pressure Readings Today - Experts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — It is World Hypertension Day (WHD) today and people are called upon to know their blood pressure readings.

On this day, themed: "Know Your Numbers," international health agencies want Hypertension to be taken seriously to avert serious health consequences emanating from the silent condition.

One is said to have high blood pressure if one's blood pressure readings are above 120/80 on the blood pressure machine.

World Health Organization (WHO) figures show that only around half of those, who die due to hypertension, knew they had the condition.

In Tanzania the prevalence of hypertension is 26 percent, meaning that in every 100 people, 26 have the condition, data from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children show.

Every year 10 million people around the world die needlessly because of high blood pressure, making it the planet's single biggest killer, says the International Society of Hypertension.

People with hypertension suffer a stroke, may have a heart attack, or die from another complication such as Kidney Failure, experts warn.

According to Dr Fredrick Haraka, a research scientist at the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), hypersntion can be curbed through behavioral change.

"Increased intake of fruits and green vegetables, salt intake not exceeding 5g per day, engaging into physical activities and observing the recommended alcohol intake of 21 units per week for men and 14 units per week for women must be emphasized."

Tanzania

States Split On Funding Mechanisms to Bail Out EAC

East African Community (EAC) partner states are divided on the proposed financing mechanisms to bail out the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.