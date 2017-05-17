Tanzania: Hypertension Kills, Know Your Blood Pressure Readings Today - Experts

Dar es Salaam — It is World Hypertension Day (WHD) today and people are called upon to know their blood pressure readings.

On this day, themed: "Know Your Numbers," international health agencies want Hypertension to be taken seriously to avert serious health consequences emanating from the silent condition.

One is said to have high blood pressure if one's blood pressure readings are above 120/80 on the blood pressure machine.

World Health Organization (WHO) figures show that only around half of those, who die due to hypertension, knew they had the condition.

In Tanzania the prevalence of hypertension is 26 percent, meaning that in every 100 people, 26 have the condition, data from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children show.

Every year 10 million people around the world die needlessly because of high blood pressure, making it the planet's single biggest killer, says the International Society of Hypertension.

People with hypertension suffer a stroke, may have a heart attack, or die from another complication such as Kidney Failure, experts warn.

According to Dr Fredrick Haraka, a research scientist at the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), hypersntion can be curbed through behavioral change.

"Increased intake of fruits and green vegetables, salt intake not exceeding 5g per day, engaging into physical activities and observing the recommended alcohol intake of 21 units per week for men and 14 units per week for women must be emphasized."