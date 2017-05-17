17 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Children's Programmes Showcased During Innovation Week

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — Social entrepreneurs and digital innovators are expected to assess on Wednesday, children innovation programs dubbed 'Akili and Me' and 'Ubongo kids' at the international Innovation Week that started on Monday.

The event is organized by Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), UKAid and hosted by the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology and involves various stakeholders in the tech industry.

So far, there have been brainstorming sessions and presentations on various innovations developed by Tanzanians. There will also be presentations on researches conducted in the country on drone technology and how it can be useful in the sector of health.

