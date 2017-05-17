17 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Artists Give 'Smart Cut' Thumbs Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Contemporary musician Tulonga 'Shotgun' Josef says his career was not just about fame and fortune, but also about setting a healthy example for fellow Namibians.

'Shotgun' was at Swakopmund yesterday as part of a 'Smart Cut' show with The Dogg in an ongoing campaign promoting voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) at the town.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has launched a VMMC roadshow, which will be touring various regions over the next month. The ministry's mobilisation teams were stationed at several locations around the coastal town, handing out pamphlets and posters, and inviting men to be circumcised for free.

VMMC is a recommended strategy to combat HIV infection in highly affected countries. Evidence, according to health minister Bernard Haufiku, has shown that VMMC reduces the spread of HIV by almost 60%. For this reason, Namibia has included the procedure (dubbed the 'smart cut') in the national combination strategy to combat the spread of HIV-AIDS.

'Shotgun' told The Namibian yesterday that he had his smart cut in 2015, even before the VMMC campaign was launched last year, hoping that it would encourage other men to do the same as soon as possible.

"It was a conviction I felt. After much reading and watching the news, I learned of the benefits, and thought that it is only a good thing. By doing so, I can show fellow Namibian men there is nothing wrong with it, and it's not even dangerous or painful. It's a smart move. I even wrote a campaign song for it," he noted.

According to him, many Namibian ethnic groups already practised circumcision, and therefore it should not be too difficult to get the message out.

"Although I always play safe, this makes me feel safer. By getting the smart cut, one is playing safe," he said.

Four young men sitting near the Woermann Brock parking lot at Mondesa, where the campaign was being announced, told this newspaper that they had all been circumcised.

All said the role of musicians and artists like 'Shotgun' and 'The Dogg' had in fact convinced them to go for the smart cut.

"It's safe, and there is no more foreskin for the germs to hide. We must still be careful, but this is important so that we do not get infected with HIV," said Joshua Ndemulo.

Namibia

First Lady Delivers #SafeMotherhood Keynote Address

The First Lady joined the Ongwediva Medipark for the second consecutive year for the annual #SafeMotherhood Initiative… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.