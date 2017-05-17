17 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC

By Nasir Ayitogo

A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Edward Pwajok, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He is the member representing Jos South/East federal constituency.

His defection followed a letter read by the Speaker on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

Mr. Pwajok cited division in his former party, the People's Democratic Party, PDP, as his reason for defecting to the ruling party.

There were also reports that some of Mr. Pwajok's constituents had asked him to dump the PDP for the APC.

In a dramatic twist, the minority leader of the house protested, stating that there was no division in the PDP and Ali Sheriff is the National Chairman of the PDP.

The executive governor of Mr. Pwajok's home state, Plateau, Simon Lalong, was at the plenary to welcome him to the APC.

Mr. Lalong reveled that more lawmakers have concluded plans to defect to the APC in no distant time.

"Edward has opened the gate, very soon you will see more of them," Mr. Lalong said.

"From the way things are going, before the end of the year, we may not have a substantial minority in Nigeria," he added.

