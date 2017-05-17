17 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Gives Osinbajo Two Weeks Ultimatum to Submit Budgets of Revenue Generating Agencies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Adebayo

The Senate has issued a two-week ultimatum to acting President Yemi Osinbajo to ensure submission of the budgets of 31 public establishments, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Nigerian Ports Authority, to the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Senate, following a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na'Allah on Wednesday, also resolved that the concerned agencies should stop further spending pending compliance.

Many Senators, including Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; Solomon Adeola, APC-Lagos; George Sekibo, PDP-Rivers; James Manager, PDP-Delta; Barnabas Gemade, APC-Benue, took swipe on the agencies for disregarding the law and spending "trillions", in sum, without appropriation.

Details later...

Nigeria

Boko Haram Fighters Returning to Sambisa Forest - UN Report

Members of a faction of Boko Haram are regrouping, re-arming and returning to the Sambisa Forest area, a report by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.