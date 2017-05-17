Kenya: 8 Things to Know About the World's Most Eligible Bachelor

Photo: The Nation

At 44, Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world, no longer has the vigour and vitality of youth, but conservationists and researchers at Ol Pejeta still have hope in him.

At 44, Sudan has defied the odds to become the oldest northern white rhino in captivity, and the effects of his advanced age are beginning to show. His skin is no longer soft and taut, but a wrinkly and loose mess. His hind legs no longer have the muscle to carry his weight during his romantic escapades, and, to top it all off, his sperm count is now low and of poor quality.

Yes, Sudan is not the sprightly young fellow he was a few years ago. The energy is gone, the moves ebbed, the romance a bit uncomfortable and embarrassingly shaky.

Here are some things you need to know about Sudan, the world's most eligible bachelor: