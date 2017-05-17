17 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: I Want to Transform Lives Through Charming Snakes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Fadhili Frederick/Nation
Snake charmer Haji Mwachambuli is pictured here with a python.

Snakes hardly conjure up the image of making a living but for Haji Mwachambuli, 29, snake- charming has been his source of livelihood for the last 20 years.

Haji performs his snake-charming acts to tourists and to curious crowds at weddings.

The father of three from Mwamanga village in Diani charges an average of Sh4000 per show.

He learned the trade from 'Master' Hamisi Arafat in the latter's homestead aptly dubbed Jungle Park, where he took Daily Nation. http://www.nation.co.ke/lifestyle/1190-1190-5p56avz/index.html

The homestead is sub-divided into various sections where crocodiles, chameleons, tortoise and snakes are kept.

The snake section has been partitioned into smaller cubicles where some of the world's most poisonous snakes are housed.

SPECIAL SKILLS

Haji says dealing with snakes requires special skills which he has mastered from the lessons he learnt from his master.

He is not just a snake charmer, but is also a healer of sorts, as neighbours often call upon him to treat snake bites.

"This one is a green Mamba - it is so poisonous that once bitten you need to see a doctor in 90 minutes. This is a Boom Slang, it is not as poisonous as the others. Next is the Puff adder next to it spitting cobra. If the spitting cobra's poison enters your eyes, you become blind," said Haji as he showed Daily Nation around the snake park.

"I hail from the community of snake charmers. Though it is not something everyone can do, I feel blessed to have excelled and mastered the art. I am proud of my talent.

"I want to transform the lives of my fellow youths who have been affected by drugs. As it stands now three of the youths who used to take drugs are now recovering. I usually have sessions with them and encourage and try to bring them back to normal," he added.

But it has not always been smooth sailing for Haji.

A few years ago, while performing a snake-charming act for his audience at Bidi Badu Restaurant in Diani Beach, something strange happened to him unexpectedly: a snake stuck inside his trousers!

Haji is also an upcoming musician and an events MC.

Kenya

States Split On Funding Mechanisms to Bail Out EAC

East African Community (EAC) partner states are divided on the proposed financing mechanisms to bail out the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.