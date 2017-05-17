Liberia: Rain Storm Destroys 35 Buildings In Bong

A violent rainstorm has destroyed over three dozens houses in Garyea Town, Bong County.

Garyea Clan Chief Singbah Kollie told the Liberia News Agency that the storm affected about 35 buildings, including the Pentecostal and Methodist churches in the town.

Chief Kollie said the storm also destroyed a portion of the Garyea Public School, which has resulted to some of the students being out of classes.

He explained that many of those affected are currently staying outdoors and are appealing to the Liberia National Red Cross, the Disaster Relief Management Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other people of goodwill to come to their rescue.