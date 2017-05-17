6 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rain Storm Destroys 35 Buildings In Bong

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip T. Singbah

A violent rainstorm has destroyed over three dozens houses in Garyea Town, Bong County.

Garyea Clan Chief Singbah Kollie told the Liberia News Agency that the storm affected about 35 buildings, including the Pentecostal and Methodist churches in the town.

Chief Kollie said the storm also destroyed a portion of the Garyea Public School, which has resulted to some of the students being out of classes.

He explained that many of those affected are currently staying outdoors and are appealing to the Liberia National Red Cross, the Disaster Relief Management Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other people of goodwill to come to their rescue.

Liberia

Govt, World Bank Sign U.S.$15 Million Health Financing Agreement

The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a US$15 million Health Financing Agreement for collaborative… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.