Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives Letters of Credence of New Ambassadors From Kuwait and Rwanda to Liberia - Extols the Strong Friendship and Partnership.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received the Letters of Credence of the new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kuwait, H.E. Mathias Harebamungu and H.E. Mr. Mohammed Fadel Khalaf of Rwanda.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the two Ambassadors presented their Letters of Credence on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Foreign Ministry Office of the Liberian leader in Monrovia.

Receiving the Letters of Credence of the new Ambassador of Kuwait, President Sirleaf recalled the strong friendship between the two countries, indicating how pleased she was to have made a State Visit of Kuwait in the past. She noted that Liberia has had strong support from Kuwait in the areas of road construction, port development, amongst others and expressed the gratitude of the Government and people of Liberia to the Kuwaiti.

"I was pleased to have received the former Prime Minister of Kuwait under whose leadership most of the interventions in Liberia were finalized. And with your assignment here, we look forward to strengthening the relationship and also anticipate residency of the Kuwaiti mission here in the future", President Sirleaf indicated. She requested that consideration be given to other segments of the Gbarnga to Lofa road project because the corridor represents an important economic belt of the country.

For his part, Ambassador Harebamungu noted that his assignment to Liberia will remain forever a memory. He acknowledged the strong leadership exhibited by President Sirleaf particularly during the ebola crisis and during reconstruction of Liberia. He highlighted some of the interventions made in Liberia by Kuwait and assured that he will work harder for more support from Kuwait to Liberia's development process.

Receiving the Letters of Credence of the new Ambassador of Rwanda to Liberia, President Sirleaf reflected on her work as Head of the Africa Bureau of the UNDP which took her to Rwanda on many occasion and expressed satisfaction on the level of progress made after the genocide.

She noted that President Kigame has been very positive about woman issues in his country and also taken up major roles at the Africa Union as a member of the Authority of Heads of State and Government. President Sirleaf also pointed out that Liberia can learn some lessons from Rwanda in several sectors including the information technology arena and concluded that the relationship between the two nations is very strong.

Also speaking, Rwanda's Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Mohammed Fadel Khalaf noted that Rwanda is committed to its friendship with Liberia and appreciated President Sirleaf for her experience and quality of leadership.

"Let's bring together our effort and energy to promote Africa and the relationship between our two countries and peoples", he concluded.

In an unrelated development, President Sirleaf on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with the leadership of PATEL to acquaint herself with some of the concerns of the group. The consultative meeting was fruitful and sought to encourage dialogue as a means of resolving some of the outstanding issues of interest to the local business group.