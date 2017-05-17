17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Clean-Up Operations Underway Following Heavy KwaZulu Natal Rains

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mop up operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal following four days of heavy rains and snowfall, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said on Wednesday.

"We have logged and responded to a large number of incidents, including flash floods, which impacted on both public infrastructure and private property and disrupted lives in most parts of the province," said Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

KZN experienced inclement weather conditions caused by a cold front over the weekend. It resulted in low temperatures, strong winds, and heavy rainfall which caused localised flooding.

Several snowfall-related incidents were reported in the western interior of the province, including the Drakensberg.

Dube-Ncube said disaster management teams responded to all incidents providing disaster relief to affected communities.

"We are still assessing the long-term impact of damages to roads, public infrastructure and facilities as well as private properties and we continue to offer assistance to all concerned," said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said the most affected municipalities were uThukela, uMkhanyakude, eThekwini, Ugu, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, uMgungundlovu and uMzinyathi.

She added that KZN was improving in responding to disasters.

"Every new disaster puts our facilities to the test and we get better and better at responding to crises on the ground with shorter response times and more comprehensive relief packages."

She also thanked disaster management teams for their work.

News24

South Africa

Courtney Pieters Raped Twice Before Being Murdered, Court Hears

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters was raped twice before she was killed and buried in a shallow grave. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.