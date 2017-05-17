South Africa: Clean-Up Operations Underway Following Heavy KwaZulu Natal Rains

Mop up operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal following four days of heavy rains and snowfall, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said on Wednesday.

"We have logged and responded to a large number of incidents, including flash floods, which impacted on both public infrastructure and private property and disrupted lives in most parts of the province," said Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

KZN experienced inclement weather conditions caused by a cold front over the weekend. It resulted in low temperatures, strong winds, and heavy rainfall which caused localised flooding.

Several snowfall-related incidents were reported in the western interior of the province, including the Drakensberg.

Dube-Ncube said disaster management teams responded to all incidents providing disaster relief to affected communities.

"We are still assessing the long-term impact of damages to roads, public infrastructure and facilities as well as private properties and we continue to offer assistance to all concerned," said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said the most affected municipalities were uThukela, uMkhanyakude, eThekwini, Ugu, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, uMgungundlovu and uMzinyathi.

She added that KZN was improving in responding to disasters.

"Every new disaster puts our facilities to the test and we get better and better at responding to crises on the ground with shorter response times and more comprehensive relief packages."

She also thanked disaster management teams for their work.

News24