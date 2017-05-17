Liberia: Guineans Top Foreign Nationals in Crimes

The Liberia National Police crimes statistics report for April 2017 says Guineans have recorded the highest crimes here over other foreign nationals, while Lebanese and Malians record the lowest in the same month.

"Foreign nationals residing in Liberia, Malians and Lebanese recorded the lowest, while the Guineans for the second month running continue to top the foreign national crimes statistics of the Liberia National Police", Police Spokesman Sam Collins told journalists Tuesday, 16 May at the police headquarters on Capitol Hill.

According to the police statistics, Guineans here have committed 36 crimes in April, accounting for four percent of 1001 crimes documented in the police data for April, while Lebanese and Malians committed just one, which is 0.1 percent.

Further placing the total crimes in percentages as committed by Liberians in various counties here, the police analysis shows that Bong County in central Liberia records the highest for April with 105 crimes or 10.4 percent.

River Gee County in southeastern Liberia and Gbarpolu in western Liberia were said to have reported the lowest crimes in April, which amount to 0.1 percent. In the community category where crimes are mostly committed, Paynesville records 173 or 17 percent while Central Monrovia records 116 or 12 percent.

Theft of property records the highest with 295 or 29 percent, followed by simple assault which records 175 or 17 percent and aggravated assault, 113 or 11 percent for the month of April.

Males top the crimes list recording 802 or 80 percent, compared to just 157 or 15.6 percent committed by women. 42 crimes or 4 percent are attributed to unknown persons.

Suspects between ages 20 to 24 record the highest of 206 or 20.5 percent, and 176 or 17.6 percent against suspects between ages 25 to 29.

After viewing the crimes statistics, Police Spokesman Collins said police will need to concentrate more on Paynesville, expressing belief that it is bigger than Central Monrovia and needs attention to reduce crimes there.