Liberia: Timber Workers to Get Severance

Members of the Timber Workers Union of Liberia are expected to receive severance benefits from the Government of Liberia thru the House of Representatives.

Speaking to this paper on Tuesday, 16 May the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Representative Christian S. Chea said, his letter to plenary was a reminder for that body to act based on on discussion and agreement reached on the Timber Workers Union case in line with recommendations submitted by his committee as the 2017/2018 draft national budget will soon be submitted by the Executive.

He said for almost four years now the issue of payment of former timber workers has been lingering at the Capitol Building, adding that the affected workers have asked him as their direct representative to make sure they are paid by the government.

Rep. Chea recalled that on February 2, 2016, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf issued an Executive Order, halting timber companies from operating in the country, after which most employers in the industry left the country without paying their employees.

He said the workers took the matter to the House of Representatives several times, particularly during the leadership of former Speaker Alex Tyler, adding that he as Chairman on Labor, has been directly handling the issue and told plenary the need to pay the affected workers, whose total number he did not disclose. Meanwhile, the communication has been turned over to the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance for appropriate action.