West Africa: Liberian Lawmakers Report At Ecowas Parliament

The Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament has outlined series of achievements the country continues to make under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. A release issued this week from Abuja, Nigeria says Liberian legislators at the ECOWAS Parliament have highlighted progress made so far in the country since the last Country Report on Liberia was presented during the regional body's Second Ordinary Session in 2016.

The report was read on behalf of the Liberian delegation on Tuesday, 16 May during the ongoing First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja by Montserrado County Rep. Mr. Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr.

The ECOWAS Parliamentary meeting is being attended by Sen. George MannehWeah, Sen. Prince Johnson, Rep. Jefferson Karmoh and Rep. HajaFattaSiryon. The report presented by the Liberian Legislators to ECOWAS Parliament, discussed progress relative to the political and security situation, status of the implementation of the Community Taxes, ratification of ECOWAS' Community Protocols and Conventions, implementation of the community programs and the refugee situation in the region.

The report also touched on the pending electoral process in Liberia, the status of implementation of the ECOWAS Macro-Economic Program as it relates to the level of achievement of convergence criteria, the status of implementation of the ECOWAS Infrastructural and Transportation Policies and Programs and sensitization activities carried out by parliamentarians.

The report also says ahead of the October general elections here, there has not been any major political conflict in terms of violence or crisis. The Liberian delegation observes that the country continues to support African solidarity in the area of security as the recipe to regional peace, democracy and good governance.

The ongoing First Ordinary Session is been attended by 115 members from all of the 15 Countries of ECOWAS. The Parliament sits in session three times a year with two ordinary sessions in May and September. There may however be an extraordinary session at any time in the course of the year to discuss any urgent and specific agenda. The ongoing First Ordinary Session, which opened on the 10 May, is expected to close by 25 May. -- Press release