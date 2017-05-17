Liberia: Mccrumanda Quits CDC

An official of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has resigned from the party. Mr. Sam B.G. McCrumanda, who represented the party on the District Development Council (DDC) of Montserrado County Electoral District#7 since 2004, resigned from the CDC recently, citing personal reasons.

In his letter of resignation to CDC leader Senator George Weah, Mt. McCrumanda writes, "I have the honor most respectfully to sincerely present complements and pleased to officially inform your noble office, as of the date of this letter, I honorably resign from the Congress for Democratic Change, the major opposition political party for personal reason."

He expressed thanks and appreciation to all members of the CDC for time afforded him to serve the party and hoped that the party would consider the decision with high exteem.

Dozens of officials and partisans of the main opposition party have resigned in recent times and there are indications of more to follow.When asked which political party he was heading to after departing the CDC, Mr. McCrumanda said he would consult his political advisor before taking a definite decision on his next course of action.

His resignation comes as big setback to district#7 as he was one of those officials, who administered the affairs of the district over the years, conducting series of elections and also ensuring implementation of development projects.

Several residents of the district, who spoke to this paper, say the resignation of Mr. McCrumanda comes as a complete shock, noting that they don't see anyone else in the district that would effectively work in the interest of the people like he did in the implementation of developmental projects.