Liberia: Over My Dead Body

Independent Presidential hopeful, Senator Oscar Cooper has vowed here to fight with his sweat and blood to stop Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai, standard bearer of the governing Unity Party from winning the Presidency, and effectively giving the UP a third term.

"Over my dead body, for the Vice President to win these elections, especially the presidency, we will put in all we have, including our blood and sweat to ensure he's far from the Liberian Presidency. The Liberian people are tired with poverty; I mean living below the poverty line," says Senator Cooper in an interview with this paper on Tuesday, May 16, at his Capitol Building office.

Vice President Boakai has received series of endorsements from senators and citizens with the latest held over the weekend in Gbarnga, Bong County by chiefs, elders and women groups, among others.

But Sen. Cooper, an ally of former President Charles Ghankay Taylor, says the Unity Party-led administration has subjected the Liberian people to poverty and starvation to the extent that the masses live in total lack.

The Margibi County Senator continues that it is unfortunate for the Liberian people to have entrusted the Unity Party-led administration with their natural wealth and lives only to be treated like slaves.

He explains that when the UP won the Presidency, the exchange rate between the United States dollars and Liberian dollars was 60LRD to one U.S. dollar, but currently, it is 113LRD to one U.S. dollar.

He notes that the ruling party boosts of bringing to the country US$16 Billon direct investment, but today, those multi-million dollars have been taken out of Liberia, leaving behind empty land with high unemployment.

"Today, Arcelor Mittal, Western Cluster, Chain Union, Putu Mining, Chroven, and the rest are gone with no impact on the lives of the Liberian people. You think the Liberian people will again give that party another six years? That's impossible," he argues.

According to him, Liberians are not willing to give back state power to the Unity Party government for another six years, as doing so would lead the country to further backwardness.

Commenting on the opposition bloc coming together to present a united front against the ruling establishment, Cooper says they will come together, but not now, suggesting that it could be in a runoff poll in November.

He brags that his presidential bid is growing stronger by the day, adding that "the Oscar Cooper Experience" is building cells across the country and things are positively working out.