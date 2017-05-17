17 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Over My Dead Body

Tagged:

Related Topics

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

Independent Presidential hopeful, Senator Oscar Cooper has vowed here to fight with his sweat and blood to stop Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai, standard bearer of the governing Unity Party from winning the Presidency, and effectively giving the UP a third term.

"Over my dead body, for the Vice President to win these elections, especially the presidency, we will put in all we have, including our blood and sweat to ensure he's far from the Liberian Presidency. The Liberian people are tired with poverty; I mean living below the poverty line," says Senator Cooper in an interview with this paper on Tuesday, May 16, at his Capitol Building office.

Vice President Boakai has received series of endorsements from senators and citizens with the latest held over the weekend in Gbarnga, Bong County by chiefs, elders and women groups, among others.

But Sen. Cooper, an ally of former President Charles Ghankay Taylor, says the Unity Party-led administration has subjected the Liberian people to poverty and starvation to the extent that the masses live in total lack.

The Margibi County Senator continues that it is unfortunate for the Liberian people to have entrusted the Unity Party-led administration with their natural wealth and lives only to be treated like slaves.

He explains that when the UP won the Presidency, the exchange rate between the United States dollars and Liberian dollars was 60LRD to one U.S. dollar, but currently, it is 113LRD to one U.S. dollar.

He notes that the ruling party boosts of bringing to the country US$16 Billon direct investment, but today, those multi-million dollars have been taken out of Liberia, leaving behind empty land with high unemployment.

"Today, Arcelor Mittal, Western Cluster, Chain Union, Putu Mining, Chroven, and the rest are gone with no impact on the lives of the Liberian people. You think the Liberian people will again give that party another six years? That's impossible," he argues.

According to him, Liberians are not willing to give back state power to the Unity Party government for another six years, as doing so would lead the country to further backwardness.

Commenting on the opposition bloc coming together to present a united front against the ruling establishment, Cooper says they will come together, but not now, suggesting that it could be in a runoff poll in November.

He brags that his presidential bid is growing stronger by the day, adding that "the Oscar Cooper Experience" is building cells across the country and things are positively working out.

Liberia

Govt, World Bank Sign U.S.$15 Million Health Financing Agreement

The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a US$15 million Health Financing Agreement for collaborative… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.