Liberia: Cummings Wanted in Boakai Camp

Ruling Unity Party or UP standard bearer Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai's supporter Mr. Emmanuel Redd says opposition party Alternative National Congress or ANC political leader Mr. Alexander Cummings is needed to augment Mr. Boakai's support base, citing his strength from the corporate sector.

"And this is where we are saying to Cummings that we need him, he brings to bear so many things," Mr. Redd said Tuesday, 16 May on a local radio talk show in Monrovia, citing Mr. Cummings' strength from the corporate setting that could be incorporated in the UP.

But he disputes the possibility of Mr. Cummings winning the October presidential run, over claims that the former corporate executive of Coca - Cola is far from the presidency on grounds that "it is about numbers".

Though he claims to hold so much respect for Mr. Cummings for bringing in a new dynamism in Liberia's political dispensation as a politician who discusses the issues void of attacking individuals, Mr. Redd, however, contends that Mr. Cummings is a young man who some purported surveys show to be far away from the presidency.

Unlike Mr. Cummings, Mr. Redd argues that recent political developments here have shown huge support coming in for Mr. Boakai, including his recent endorsement by former Foreign Minister Augustine KpeheNgafuan who earlier resigned the top diplomatic job to pursue his quest for the presidency.

He boasts that the UP still has huge support coming in from across the country for Mr. Boakai's presidential bid. Mr. Redd describes Mr. Boakai as a statesman who comes to the process with so much pedigree.

While boasting of UP's current strength, the Boakai supporter, who is said to have parted ways with main opposition Congress for Democratic Change or CDC, has criticized his former party for being in an alleged complete breakdown and deterioration in terms of representation.

Mr. Redd argues that nine years back the CDC which forms part of the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC, had 17 lawmakers at the House of Representatives, but cannot account for up to nine representatives today.

"You find a complete breakdown and deterioration in terms of representation from the Congress for Democratic Change. Look at the Senate, 2006 you saw the number of Senators, in fact Montserrado County, 18 Senators came from Congress for Democratic Change", he says.

Mr. Redd has expressed doubts that the CDC is still building momentum up today on grounds that it has been in complete disarray over the years on issues of leadership, resulting to desertions from the party.