17 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Jonathan Koffa Vows to Fight Sexual Abuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberian musician turned politician, Jonathan Koffa alias "Takun J", who is vying for Montserrado County Electoral District#8 seat, says under his representation, there will be no room for rapists in the district.

Speaking recently in Monrovia when hundreds of citizens, including rape victims, students, market women, youth, physically-challenged and fellow entertainers endorsed him as their representative aspirant in the forthcoming Presidential and Representative elections, Koffa said, gone are the days when men raped innocent babies without any remorse and go with impunity in the district, adding that his leadership would not tolerate such practice by anyone in the district.

Amidst cheers from supporters, he criticized the current leadership of the district for allegedly failing to adequately address the plight of citizens. The musician decries the lack of safe drinking water, better health care delivery services, and educational facilities for the betterment of district#8 residents.

"Takun J" "also decries low salary for security apparatus in Liberia, adding that under his leadership, he would strive to advance bills that would improve the lives of all citizens of the district.

He vows to waive unspecified portion of his salary if elected, towards improving arts and crafts and fellow musicians in the country, whose talents have been exploited by wicked individuals.

In their petition, the various groupings said that the decision to petition the local musician is due to his advocacy for the improvement of the lives of ordinary citizens through his songs, which according to them, led to his arrest and subsequent detention by government. They promised to rain or shine, vigorously campaign throughout district#8 to ensure that "Takun J" is elected the next representative of the district.

Liberia

Govt, World Bank Sign U.S.$15 Million Health Financing Agreement

The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a US$15 million Health Financing Agreement for collaborative… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.