Liberia: Jonathan Koffa Vows to Fight Sexual Abuse

Liberian musician turned politician, Jonathan Koffa alias "Takun J", who is vying for Montserrado County Electoral District#8 seat, says under his representation, there will be no room for rapists in the district.

Speaking recently in Monrovia when hundreds of citizens, including rape victims, students, market women, youth, physically-challenged and fellow entertainers endorsed him as their representative aspirant in the forthcoming Presidential and Representative elections, Koffa said, gone are the days when men raped innocent babies without any remorse and go with impunity in the district, adding that his leadership would not tolerate such practice by anyone in the district.

Amidst cheers from supporters, he criticized the current leadership of the district for allegedly failing to adequately address the plight of citizens. The musician decries the lack of safe drinking water, better health care delivery services, and educational facilities for the betterment of district#8 residents.

"Takun J" "also decries low salary for security apparatus in Liberia, adding that under his leadership, he would strive to advance bills that would improve the lives of all citizens of the district.

He vows to waive unspecified portion of his salary if elected, towards improving arts and crafts and fellow musicians in the country, whose talents have been exploited by wicked individuals.

In their petition, the various groupings said that the decision to petition the local musician is due to his advocacy for the improvement of the lives of ordinary citizens through his songs, which according to them, led to his arrest and subsequent detention by government. They promised to rain or shine, vigorously campaign throughout district#8 to ensure that "Takun J" is elected the next representative of the district.