South Africa: Woman 'Kills' Niece, 4, Buries Body in Shallow Grave Behind 'Rented House'

Police in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe reportedly exhumed the body of a 4-year-old girl on Monday after she was killed and buried in a shallow grave by her aunt at a house she (aunt) rented.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Gladys Sibanda, 42, allegedly killed Thandeka Moyo on December 09 last year.

Sibanda allegedly banged the girl's head on the floor after she failed to throttle her to death.

The motive behind the murder was yet to be established.

The incident came to light after Sibanda gave conflicting statements to the police and her relatives about her niece's disappearance, the report said.

She later confessed that she killed the child and buried her in the backyard of a house she rented at the time.

The new occupants of the house were left shocked by the incident.

Sibanda remained in police custody.

In 2015, a Zimbabwean mother killed her son, 5, by striking him on the head, neck and body with knives. She later ripped the heart from the child's body, Nehanda reported.

Source: News24