17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman 'Kills' Niece, 4, Buries Body in Shallow Grave Behind 'Rented House'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe reportedly exhumed the body of a 4-year-old girl on Monday after she was killed and buried in a shallow grave by her aunt at a house she (aunt) rented.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Gladys Sibanda, 42, allegedly killed Thandeka Moyo on December 09 last year.

Sibanda allegedly banged the girl's head on the floor after she failed to throttle her to death.

The motive behind the murder was yet to be established.

The incident came to light after Sibanda gave conflicting statements to the police and her relatives about her niece's disappearance, the report said.

She later confessed that she killed the child and buried her in the backyard of a house she rented at the time.

The new occupants of the house were left shocked by the incident.

Sibanda remained in police custody.

In 2015, a Zimbabwean mother killed her son, 5, by striking him on the head, neck and body with knives. She later ripped the heart from the child's body, Nehanda reported.

Source: News24

South Africa

Clean-Up Operations Underway Following Heavy KwaZulu Natal Rains

Mop up operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal following four days of heavy rains and snowfall, the Department of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.