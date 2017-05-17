Ghana: Fishermen Apologize to Minister

11 May 2017

The Greater Accra branch of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council has apologized to the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for the behavior shown by their fellow fishermen during the inauguration of the Fisheries Watch Volunteers at Ada.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, yesterday, the Secretary of the Council, Nene Tetteh Siaw IV of New Ningo, described as appalling the attitude portrayed by some fisher folks at the event, adding that they could have used a different medium to address their displeasure.

A statement read by Nene Siaw indicated that the fishing sector employed over 2.7million people who represented 10 per cent of the country's population and that it was worrying that some fishing activities posed danger to the sea.

It observed that some fishermen used light, DDT and carbide as bait to catch fish from the sea, a situation, he said, had led to long hours as well as many days to get the current low catch.

According to the statement, the Council, over the years, had collaborated with Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission to come up with policies and strategies that would engender responsible and sustainable fishing practices and commended the Ministry for their continuous support.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council for Greater Accra, Nii Akpo Djamlodja VI, disclosed that the Council employed Ghanaians to report fishermen who sold fishes that were caught with light or chemicals to help stop such menace.

Nii Djamlodja, therefore, urged the Fisheries Enforcement Unit to intensify patrol operations and seize canoes used for light fishing.

